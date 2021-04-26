6/15/1928 to 4/22/2021
Betty Jane (Briggs) Hanna, passed away Thursday April 22, 2021. Betty was 92 years old; she was born June 15, 1928 in Roseburg, OR. She was the daughter of Phillip A. Briggs and Edith Briggs Frederick. Betty spent most of her childhood growing up on South Myrtle in Myrtle Creek, OR. She had one older sister, Louise Briggs Winebarger (deceased) and one younger brother, Archie Briggs (deceased).
Betty married her lifelong sweetheart, LeRoy Hanna at the Myrtle Creek Methodist Church on June 29, 1946. They would have been married 75 years this June! Betty and LeRoy Hanna had seven children: Rebecca Norton, Myrtle Creek, OR; Bonnie Craig, Pleasant Hill, OR; Susan Rachor, Central Point, OR; Nancy Lou Hanna, Scio, OR; Judy Peterman, Roseburg, OR; Polly Johnson, Pendleton, OR; and Bruce Hanna, Roseburg, OR. In addition to her children, Betty had 21 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren.
Betty graduated from Myrtle Creek High School in 1946. She was a business partner with her husband for many years in the Super Y Market in Myrtle Creek, OR and Douglas County Bottling Company in Roseburg, OR. Betty was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many. She was a devout Christian and Sunday School teacher. She cooked wonderful meals and baked delicious pies.
She could sew and made many beautiful clothes for her family. One of her best talents was growing gorgeous flowers. She was known for the lovely bouquets of flowers she would take to friends and family. Betty made this world a better place to live and she will be greatly missed.
A celebration of Betty Hanna’s life will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021, 2:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg, OR.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Peace at Home Advocacy Center, P.O. Box 1942, Roseburg, OR 97470, which is a women’s crisis center or Salvation Army, 3130 N.E. Stephens St., Roseburg, OR 97470.
The church Facebook link to view the service is: www.facebook.com/RoseburgFUMC
FM Radio Station: 107.7
