Betty Harwood

Betty Louise (Clarno) Harwood of Roseburg, Oregon, age 87, passed away Feb. 11, 2022, peacefully in her sleep.
Betty was born in her family home in Gold Beach, Oregon on Oct. 8, 1934 to Lillian (McGrath) Clarno and Kellar Clarno. After graduating from the Gold Beach High School in 1952, she enlisted in the US Army where she was stationed in Washington, DC and assigned as secretary to General Lamb in the Pentagon. Betty was honorably discharged, holding the rank of Sergeant. After leaving the service, she returned to Gold Beach and on Oct. 13, 1956, she and Walter (Buzz) Harwood married in Ophir, Oregon. Following their marriage, Betty and Buzz moved to Roseburg, Oregon where they raised a family and were married 66 years until her passing.
Betty is survived by a husband, Walter (Buzz) Harwood, and two children; Ronald (and Debbie) Harwood, and Lea (and Kelly) Sevey. She also has two grandchildren: Christopher Harwood and Jennifer (and Dean) Haefke.
Aside from her family, Betty had many interests. She was a master gardener creating her own amazing vegetable and flower gardens as well as volunteering at various plant clinics. Betty was also a volunteer for Project Literacy teaching adults how to read. In the 1990’s Betty co-founded the Betty Club (all members had to be named some variation of the name Betty). Betty and Buzz also enjoyed hosting at Oregon State Parks for a month or two every summer in their retirement.
There will be a service for family and friends at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Oak Creek Cemetery (off of Hwy 138 just east of Roseburg).
