Betty Jean Pack, age 90, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021 at her home in Sutherlin. She was born in Silver City, South Dakota to Richard and Elsie Griffith.
Betty married Norman Peterson in Portland, Oregon in 1947. Their family of two would eventually become a family of six with the birth of sons, Norman “Chuck,” Michael and David, and daughter, Lori. Norman passed away in 1965.
Betty married Lawrence Pack in 1968 at the Church of Christ in Sutherlin, Oregon. Betty became an instant mom to George, Joni and Sharon with her marriage to Larry.
Together, Betty and Larry owned and operated the Pack In Motel off of the I-5 Freeway, on Round Prairie Road in Myrtle Creek, Oregon. Along with the motel, they also had a ranch where they raised cows, chickens and kids. Betty enjoyed growing flowers, sewing, bowling and working on her doll collection. She was a member of a touring singing group called Joyful Praise. The group made a number of Christian music records.
Betty is survived by children David (Denise), Mike (Teri), George, Joni and Sharon; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands Norman Peterson and Lawrence Pack, and children Norman “Chuck” and Lori.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Betty on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at The Father’s House in Sutherlin with Paster Bill Sanders officiating. Betty will be laid to rest with her husband Larry at the Roseburg National Cemetery in a private ceremony.
