Betty Jo Shore, formerly Gasser, 74 passed away on Jan. 20, 2022. She was born on June 1, 1947, to William Edward Gasser and Bessie Margaret Harper in Puyallup, Washington. Betty Jo spent most of her childhood in Drain, Oregon, and graduated from Drain High School in 1965. She later attended Western Oregon College now known as Western Oregon University and graduated with a teaching degree. She went on to pursue her teaching degree in physical education at Fremont Junior High School in Roseburg, Oregon. Aside from teaching she took on her love of sports through coaching multiple different sports throughout her tenure.
Betty Jo later was swept off her feet by a typing teacher at Fremont known as her late husband, Harvey Shore. They went on their very first date and it was history from there. Betty Jo married Harvey Shore, March 8, 1975, in Drain, Oregon. In no time, they welcomed their first born, Lindsay in June of 1977, followed by their second child, Kimberly in June of 1979. Betty Jo’s later career became the CEO of the Shore household, and her passion was being a dedicated mom and wife. However, she made the time to make sure she was involved in activities around her faith.
She loved to read, create painting projects for friends and family, journaling, gardening in her yard, playing, and watching sports and spending time with her friends and family. Later in life she became known as “Grammy” to her two grandchildren, Ariel and Benjamin, and loved every aspect of being a grandmother.
Her activities, being with friends and family put her in her “happy place”. Betty Jo is survived by her children, Lindsay R. Dixon, and Kimberly L. Shore; and her grandchildren, Ariel L. Dixon, and Benjamin M. Dixon. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara J. (Gasser) Matthews.
A memorial service in honor of celebrating Betty Jo’s life will be held at 1 p.m. (also streaming live) on Feb. 12, 2022, at Young’s Funeral Home in Tigard, Oregon. She will later be laid to rest at Rest Haven Memorial in Eugene, Oregon, alongside her husband, her parents and brother in-law.
