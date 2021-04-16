Betty Lorraine Harris, 95, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 11, 2021.
Betty was born on December 25, 1925 in Heavener, Oklahoma to Thomas McKinney and Lorraine McKinney (Kennerly).
Betty married Charles Harris in 1969. They had a blended family of five children, 25 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Karen Ferguson and husband, Gordon, Roseburg; daughter, Sandra Geilhausen, California; son, Bruce Harris and wife, Lonnee, Sutherlin; son, Duane Harris and wife, Betty, Washington; daughter, Jody Dugone and husband, RJ, Texas; sister, Mary Studer, Washington; and brother, Larry McKinney and wife, Cora, Roseburg.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Harris; parents, Thomas and Lorraine McKinney; brother, Jim McKinney; and sister, Lois Jackson.
Betty loved Jesus and served Him, her family, friends and those in need.
Wilson Chapel of the Roses is handling arrangements.
Memorial is Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Church of God in Roseburg, OR.
