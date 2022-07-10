Betty Lou Rogers, age 94, passed away in the early morning hours of June 10, 2022, after a brief illness. She was reunited in heaven with her beloved husband Jim, who predeceased her in 2017.
Betty was born on May 1, 1928, to Claude Mike and Ethel (Oderkirk) Crocker in Roseburg, Oregon. Betty went to Roseburg Grade School and Roseburg High School. It's true; her maiden name really was Betty Crocker, but because there were two Bettys in her first-grade class, she was called Betty Lou. She lived a Norman Rockwell-type life in Roseburg. With her friends, Betty enjoyed the freedom of riding her bike around town and the fun of rollerskating and dancing during her high school years.
The Crockers owned chickens and had a German Shepherd named Caesar. Betty's mother owned the Town & Country Beauty Salon in Roseburg, and she never let Betty go to school without having Betty's hair just so. After Betty's grandmother Crocker was widowed, she went to live with Betty's family at the old Crocker house, and she and Betty shared a special relationship. At the age of 15, Betty began her work in the world of broadcasting when she was invited to work part-time at KRNR (now KSKR) in Roseburg. Her work at the station eventually included being an on-air deejay. Her father, a civil engineer for the state of Oregon, taught Betty to drive on some of the roads around Roseburg. Following in her father's footsteps, Betty attended Oregon State College, where she studied business administration.
After college, Betty and two girlfriends moved to San Francisco where Betty worked at KFRC with the then-famous morning crew. After a few years, Betty left San Francisco for New York City where she worked with a major radio and TV sales firm, and one of the world's largest advertising agencies, J. Walter Thompson. Missing the Northwest, Betty returned to Portland where she worked at Equitable Savings & Loan, coordinating all branch advertising activities. While at Equitable, she met the president of Gerber Advertising who convinced her to go to work for Gerber as media director, joining the firm in 1972.
About that time, she met and later married Frank Chimenti. Her life as Betty Chimenti included not only her work with Gerber Advertising, but also golf, travel, entertaining and boating on Oswego Lake. Faithful and loving, Betty made frequent trips down I-5 to Roseburg to visit her mother who passed away in 2004.
As a media director, Betty was a favorite among the media sales people because she made time to meet with them. She was demanding, but always fair. During her time at Gerber, Betty was a member of Executive Women International and Soroptimist International Club of Portland where she served as president in 1983. In addition, the Portland Advertising Federation honored Betty in 1984 as the very first Media Director of the Year, and they repeated the accolade in 1990. Betty retired from Gerber in August 1993.
About six months after Frank died in early 1993, Betty's friends in her work circle connected her with a recent widower, Jim Rogers, and they found that they knew many of the same people in the media community and enjoyed the same activities. After their wedding on Maui in July 1994, they moved to a lovely golf course community, Charbonneau, just south of Wilsonville.
Jim and Betty traveled to Europe and Hawaii and made many golfing trips to Palm Desert as well.
Pictures of them during their 23-year marriage show that each of them knew they had hit the jackpot when they found each other. Living in Charbonneau, Betty was a beloved member, and even president, of the women's nine-holers group. She was also quite a gardener and watercolor painter.
Betty will be missed by so many lifelong friends, including quite a few from her grade school days with whom she stayed in touch via computer. Betty is survived by two close friends and former Gerber Advertising colleagues, Elaine Miller and Sally Auguston. They are planning a memorial gathering in early August.
