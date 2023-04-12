Betty Louise Brooks went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 3, 2023. She was born on June 16, 1932, to Charles Herman and Lucretia Joy Howard and was a longtime resident of Sutherlin, Oregon. Being a child of the depression era, she learned to work hard, persevere through challenges, and most importantly, to love the Lord.
Despite losing most of her hearing at age 8, she graduated from Coburg High School in 1951, and went on to work in the mills pulling green chain. Over the years she was blessed with many wonderful friends and in 1962, she married Dale A. Brooks. They settled in Sutherlin and enjoyed many good times with family and friends in Oregon and Arizona, until Dale’s passing in 2000.
Betty continued on with the love and support of her extended family, many friends and her faith, enjoying warm winters in Salome, Arizona, and the rest of the year in Sutherlin. She spent many happy times at her churches, the local Senior Centers and dining out with dear friends in Oregon and Arizona.
Betty was predeceased by her parents, husband, brother and sister-in-law, Charles Lewis and Irene Cary Howard and brothers-in-law Donald and Richard Brooks.
She is survived by dear nephews, Charles Bradley Howard (Arizona), Curtis William Howard (California), niece, Dani Marie Carpeneti (Oregon), their families, and her husband’s extended family.
A celebration of Betty’s life is being held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Calapooia Free Methodist Church, 333 Church Rd., Sutherlin, Oregon. A reception will follow in the Church Fellowship Hall with light refreshments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.