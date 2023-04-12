Betty Louise Brooks went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 3, 2023. She was born on June 16, 1932, to Charles Herman and Lucretia Joy Howard and was a longtime resident of Sutherlin, Oregon. Being a child of the depression era, she learned to work hard, persevere through challenges, and most importantly, to love the Lord.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.