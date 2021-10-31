Betty Mae Lott, age 90, was born to Charles Robert and Hannah Dora (Blake) Cox on Dec. 1, 1930 in Shelley, Idaho. She grew up in the Shelley area. Dancing, music, going to movies and being with her group of friends were some activities she enjoyed in her teen years. Jack Duane Lott was in her group and after dating for a while, they married on March 12, 1949. The marriage was later solemnized in the Latter-Day Saints Idaho Falls Temple on July 7, 1955. Betty finished her schooling, graduating from Shelley High School in May 1949.
Motherhood, being a housewife, and fulfilling callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, to which she belonged, then filled her life.
Betty and Jack had their first child in Idaho and soon moved to Oregon, where the other ten children were born over the years. Eleven children and her husband kept Betty busy, trying her patience and faith at times. Other trials and tribulations made her faith stronger as she went through them.
She was preceded in death by her parents, all eleven of her siblings, her husband Jack, oldest daughter Brandy Patrick (Betty DeAnn), and three great-grandsons: Jonathan, Steven and Drew Kempton.
She is survived by children Marcia Kempton (Rob), Karen Divine (Mike), Jack Lott, Sheryl Laederich, Linda Ellingson (Mark), Sue Felber (Patrick), Thomas Lott (Gwenn), Leland Lott, Gordon Lott, and Jennifer Parker (Randy), 33 grandchildren, 59 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 351 Saint John St., Sutherlin on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 at 1 p.m.
Viewing from 11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. Interment will be at Fair Oaks Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.