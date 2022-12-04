Betty Belle Perkins died unexpectedly at home on Sunday morning, Nov. 20, 2022, in Sutherlin, Oregon., at the age of 90. Betty was born to Harold and Myrtle Shearer on Jan. 9, 1932, in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Betty is survived by her husband of 70 years, Ralph “Cy” Perkins, son Rob (Jody), daughter Debra (Glenn), and son Steve (Molly). A brother, Gary Shearer, seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren also survive. Betty joined her father, mother and brothers Russell and Joe in death.

React to this story:

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.