Betty Belle Perkins died unexpectedly at home on Sunday morning, Nov. 20, 2022, in Sutherlin, Oregon., at the age of 90. Betty was born to Harold and Myrtle Shearer on Jan. 9, 1932, in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Betty is survived by her husband of 70 years, Ralph “Cy” Perkins, son Rob (Jody), daughter Debra (Glenn), and son Steve (Molly). A brother, Gary Shearer, seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren also survive. Betty joined her father, mother and brothers Russell and Joe in death.
Betty graduated from Klamath Falls Union High School in 1950. She then received a Dental Office Assistant diploma from Oregon Institute of Technician. On the 13th of April, 1952, she married Ralph “Cy” Perkins in Klamath Falls.
While raising their three children, Betty returned to college, and received her bachelors of science degree from Southern Oregon College in Ashland, and began her 25-year teaching career in the Sutherlin School District. She did her post-graduate work at both the University of Oregon, and Oregon State University.
Betty was a people person. She had many, many friends. She was a wonderful wife and mother and loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Betty gave much of her time volunteering at numerous organizations in the Sutherlin community, and was awarded Woman of the Year from Sutherlin. She was also a proud member of Red Hat Society.
The family has planned a celebration of life on Feb. 25, 2023, at 1 p.m. The gathering will take place at the former Serv-Pro building at 1111 S. Calapooia St., in Sutherlin.
