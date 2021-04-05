May 30, 1943 - March 31, 2021
Betty (Roth) Parrish, loving wife and mother passed away peacefully in her home at Roseburg, Oregon, Monday, March 31, 2021. Betty was 77 years old.
Betty was the daughter of Rex and Verna Roth and grew up in Coquille, Oregon. Betty was a fourth generation Oregonian of the Coquille Valley. Betty grew up on a ranch that belonged to her family for generations and was a Dairy of Honor in the Coquille valley. During school at Coquille High School, Betty was a member of the band and played the saxophone. Betty was also in 4-H and won for a cow named Star and lamb named Honeybabe that she raised and entered into the county fair. Betty met Gene Parrish, also of Coquille, at the Coos County fair in 1960. He fell madly in love with her and followed her around and pursued her until she finally gave in and went on a date with him for the first time. They married March 18, 1961 and were married for 60 years.
Betty loved to garden and landscape. Her yard and home always looked gorgeous with lots of healthy plants that benefited and thrived from her gentle green thumb. Betty was also an expert in herbal and naturopathic medicine.
Betty was beloved by all of her family. She dedicated and gave her life to being a loving, supportive wife, mother and caregiver to her children. She took care of her mother for many years along with her older sister until their passing. She was a beautiful soul inside and out and never looked or seemed her age. In fact, people who knew her described her as a “timeless beauty” and no one could ever guess her age correctly when they tried.
Betty was full of love for her family and if anyone needed help it was often Betty that everyone turned to. She was always there to lend an ear and give positive words of support and wisdom when anyone in the family needed advice or just a person to talk to. Her family’s great loss is heaven’s gain of a beautiful angelic soul the day she passed.
She is survived by her husband, Gene Parrish; daughter, Angela Parrish of Coquille, Oregon; son, Michael Parrish of Clatskanie, Oregon; daughter-in-law, Katherine (Parrish) Bode of Warrenton, Oregon; son, Daniel Parrish of Coquille, Oregon; daughter, Karen and son-in-law, George Daskalakis of Forest Grove, Oregon; along with a brother, Roger Roth of Coquille, Oregon; grandchildren, Alex Crockett of Toledo, Oregon, Ashton Crockett of Coquille, Oregon, Christopher Parrish of Bend, Oregon, Haley Doney of Warrenton, Oregon, Camilla Moran of Fort Mitchell, Alabama, Sarah Daskalakis of Portland, Oregon, Nikolas Daskalakis of Cleveland, Ohio, Ariana Bender of Rock Creek, Oregon, Jacob Daskalakis of Forest Grove, Oregon and eleven great-grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Rex and Verna Roth; her sister, Rosanne (Roth) Molthu and grandson, Cody Parrish.
Graveside services will be held for immediate family at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay, Oregon with a Celebration of Life following at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of Ocean View Memory Gardens Cremation & Burial Service, 541-888-4709 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.