Beverly Anne Block Boyd was born Aug. 9, 1928, in Bad Axe, Michigan, the first child of John Stanley Block and Jessie Irene (Drummond) Block. The family resided in Elton, Michigan. At age of three, the family moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota, until Aug. of 1941, when the family moved to Portland, Oregon. Bev graduated from Franklin High School in 1946, graduated from the University of Portland with a bachelor’s degree from the College of Nursing in 1950. She married Donald J. Boyd and had three children. Bev worked in hospitals in Portland, Oregon, San Diego, California, Washington D.C., Hastings, Nebraska, Honolulu, Hawaii, Roseburg, Oregon, and parts in between. The family moved to Roseburg, Oregon, in 1968 where she worked at Mercy Medical Center from 1968 until she retired in 1993. She continued to work at the Oregon Surgical Center and Weston Eye Clinic until 2013.
Bev is preceded in death by her parents, husband Don, son Daniel, sister Mildred and her husband Walter Dachsel. She is survived by son Dennis, his wife Linda and their daughters Danielle and Alexandra; and daughter Barbara, brother Donald and his wife Diane Block.
Rosary followed by Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Nov. 6, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. A farewell picnic will occur at the Umpqua Valley Arts Association at 12:30 p.m. Internment and commendation will be on Nov. 15 at Willamette National Cemetery, in Portland, Oregon at 10 a.m., section G 1632. If you have question, please contact Barb at 503-778-0803.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.