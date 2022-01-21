Beverly Clare Brown was born in San Antonio, Texas. She was raised in West Salem, after moving there with her family in 1957, at the age of 10.
Bev lived in Oakland, Oregon, for the past 34 years after designing, building and decorating her dream home with her beloved husband, Harry.
She was a University of Oregon alum and retired from Douglas County Senior Services, where she worked as case manager for elder care for 15 years.
Beverly was a member of the Sutherlin Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ, of Latter-Day Saints. Her church home and family were an important part of her life the last decades, and she was baptized in 1995.
A lover of art, music, dogs, horses, gardening, baseball, and books, Beverly appreciated the beauty in this life.
She will be missed dearly by those who loved her best:
Her husband, Harold G. Brown, of Oakland Oregon.
Her son, Stanley Bryan Fenton, &(DIL) Denee Fenton of Lake Oswego, Oregon.
Her daughter, Gina Newell of Fairfax, Virginia.
Her son, Nathan Wooldridge, of Oakland, Oregon.
Beloved sister, Christina Lozano of Portland, Oregon, adored brother Tony, “Skip” Lozano.
Loving grandchildren: Cary Fenton and Sydney Fenton, of Forest Grove, Melyssa Fenton of Lake Oswego, Joshua Fenton of Lake Oswego, Olivia Newell, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Jillian Newell of Fredericksburg Virginia, Asher Newell of Fairfax, Virginia, and Grace Wooldridge of Roseburg, Oregon.
Services will be held at the buildings of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Sutherlin, Oregon. 351 John Street in Sutherlin, Oregon. On Saturday, Jan. 22., the viewing is at 10 a.m. and the service at 11:00 a.m.
