Beverly Irene (Crowell) Roush, was born on July 12, 1935, to Byron and Rose Mary Crowell. She passed away on Oct. 27, 2022, surrounded by family.
Bev married Robert “Lefty” Crandall in 1959 and they shared 21 years together until his death in 1980. In 1984, she married Frank Roush, and they enjoyed 31 years of marriage until his death in 2015.
Bev worked as an office manager at Specialized Parts for many years and later owned and operated Douglas County Suzuki and Arctic Cat Snowmobile dealership with her husband, Frank.
After retiring, she enjoyed gardening and became a prolific quilter. Beverly belonged to several quilting groups through the years. She donated quilts to various charities and to veterans through the Quilts of Valor program. Her family and friends were also blessed with her quilts.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Viola, brother Wilbur, first husband Lefty Crandall and second husband, Frank Roush.
She is survived by her two sons, Robert and Kristi, and Kevin and Ilene, four grandsons and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at the annex building at Roseburg VA National Cemetery at 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. A reception will be held at Beverly's house at 487 NE Russell Ave., Roseburg, Oregon, at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 18.
