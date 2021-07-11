Beverly Jean Hudson was born Beverly Jean Justice on November 24, 1936 in Belle Fourche, South Dakota to William and Florence Justice. Beverly passed away in Reno Nevada, on January 26, 2021.
Beverly married Richard Dean Hudson on June 4, 1955. They had 3 children, Michael Dean, Cheryl Lynn, and Scott Alan. Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, on October 17, 2015, and her son, Scott, on August 13, 2020.
Beverly was a very talented, special woman. She loved her friends and stayed in touch with a circle of friends she has had since high school, and some since childhood. She belonged to the Eugene Doll Club and had many friends that shared her joy of dolls.
Beverly joyously hosted the annual doll club Halloween party, decorating her entire house and dressing all her "babies" in their costumes. Her imagination was endless, and she brought joy to so many.
She not only loved dolls, but was a talented doll maker. She designed and made dolls and clothes for endless dolls. She started making cloth dolls and then progressed to creating her own porcelain dolls. Her artistic talents and ability to make or build just about anything were unprecedented. She painted, drew, sculpted, and was a great seamstress. This description hints at and barely touches the talents her family and friends observed in her throughout her life.
Beverly loved animals, they were never without multiple cats and dogs. When they moved to their Yoncalla ranch in Oregon, they had goats, chickens, cats, dogs, a sheep that thought he was a goat, and a wonderful human pig named Scarlet. They and her dolls brought her endless happiness.
After leaving her hometown of Spearfish, South Dakota, Bev and Dick moved to Boise, Idaho for many years. They then moved to Salinas, California and settled later in life in Roseburg, followed finally by Yoncalla, Oregon.
She leaves behind 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren who were blessed to call her Grandma.
We will miss her presence, her great sense of humor, and her love.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.