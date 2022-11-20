“Wild Bill” took his final ride, to Heaven on Nov. 2, 2022, with his family by his side.
William Edward Fletcher was born to Frank and Ella Fletcher on Nov. 8, 1943, in McMinnville, Oregon.
He was raised in St. Paul, where he began to participate in the junior rodeo at the age of nine. He graduated from St. Paul High School in 1961, and a few years later, at the age of 20, he left to chase his dream and join the PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association).
Bill achieved many titles and accomplishments throughout his life and his careers, including being the Northwest Bronc Riding Champion of 1964, the cowboy on the “Winston Cigarette Man” ads, a powder monkey on the Alaska Highway, a commercial fisherman in Alaska, a log truck driver in Roseburg, Oregon, and the Fleet Manager of Jones West Ford in Reno, Nevada, for over 30 years. However, the title he was most proud of was “Great-Grandpa."
He enjoyed fishing, golfing, bird hunting with his dog Belle, gardening (specifically “tomatas”) and driving his great-grandson, Nolan, to preschool every morning.
Bill is survived by the love of his life and wife of 40 years, Patricia Fletcher (better known as “his Patty”); his daughter, Brenda Kammeyer, and son-in-law and best friend, Reggie Kammeyer, of Roseburg, Oregon; grandson Clinton Agee (Meg), of Hillsboro, Oregon; granddaughters Sarah Kammeyer, of Roseburg, Oregon, and Valerie Kammeyer, of Stetsonville, Wisconsin; great-granddaughter Peyton Kammeyer and great-grandson Nolan William Edward Kammeyer; sister Pat Stoner (Ron), of Glendale, Arizona, and many cousins, nieces and nephews, along with an army of friends.
Respecting his wishes, there will not be a service. In lieu of flowers, Bill requested donations be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Buy the next round at your favorite watering hole in remembrance of “The Fletch."
Powder River
