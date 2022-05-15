Bill Hamman passed away at home early Sunday morning, May 8, 2 022. he was born October 28, 1945.
Bill enlisted in the U.S. Army at the age of 17. He proudly served his country for 21 years. after he retired in January of 1984, he and his wife settled in Roseburg, Oregon. Bill was a private investigator, a legal defense investigator working with his good friend, Gary Hill. He was a reserve police officer for Oakland, Oregon and worked with Bloodhound, Chester, who had his official badge, also. He was a member of Douglas County Search and Rescue. He loved the outdoors.
Bill was extremely proud of his project, the Remembrance Wall at the VFW on Walnut Street in Roseburg. he put his heart and soul into that project and made it happen.
Bill is survived by his wife of 49 years, Donna Jeanne Hamman, son Mark Hamman, daughter Stefanie Holub and son-in-law Jeffrey Holub, grandson Cody Holub, wife Carli, great-grandchildren, Ashtyn, Ansleigh Jade and Aidyn; granddaughter Erica Rena, great-grandsons Gabriel and Grayson, grandson Blaine Holub and granddaughter Kayla Jo Holub. Also, sisters Betty Bass (his twin) husband Ken, Millie Cooper, Susan Hunnycutt and Debby Corey; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Peggy Sue and Jack Cline; and numerous nieces and nephews. He loved them all.
Services will be Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 2:00pm at the VA pavilion. Taylor’s Family Chapel, 541-679-6983.
