Bill Lebengood died peacefully at home on September 9, 2021. Bill was born on August 6, 1932, in Portland, Oregon where he lived in the Laurelhurst District. The family later moved to San Diego and then Coos Bay, where they owned and operated an upholstery business. He graduated from Marshfield High School in Coos Bay, Oregon.
Bill was married to Barbara for 59 years until her passing in 2013. After living in Coos Bay, they and their two young children set out on an adventure to live on a ranch in Montana. After one winter in below 0 temperatures, they decided to go into business for themselves and purchased the Myrtle Creek Dairy Queen in 1969. An entrepreneur at heart, Bill also owned a Radio Shack, a mini storage, started a video store and was a partner in real estate with Roland Theiss for many years. He was always appreciative of the opportunities that are possible in this country. He was very patriotic and loved his country.
In retirement, Bill enjoyed wintering in Mexico where he made many friends. He loved cars and enjoyed driving. He drove himself home from Mexico in May at the age of 88! He and Barbara built their first home together and he was always interested in home building and never missed a Street of Dreams in Portland. He played baseball growing up and that turned into a lifelong love. He rarely missed a game that his son Scott or grandson Nick played, and they regularly broke down Seattle Mariner games each night.
Bill will be remembered as a generous person to those who needed a little help.
Bill is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Ginny Fahl; his three children and their spouses, Jill and Steve Schultz of Klamath Falls, Tom and Susan (Banducci) Lebengood of Myrtle Creek, and Scott and Kathlene (Duberowski) Lebengood of Albany. He was the grandfather of eight, Matt Torres, Nate Torres, Casey Torres, Lane Lebengood, Carly Lebengood, Nick Lebengood, Allison Taylor, Savannah Lebengood; five great grandchildren and special friend Sue Moen. He was preceded in death by his good friend, Linda Carnes.
Memorial services are scheduled at Millsite Park in Myrtle Creek on Saturday, September 25th at 1:00. Those wishing to share stories and memories are encouraged to visit with the family during a reception following services at Harvest Christian, 825 S. Main Street.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bill and Barbara Lebengood Scholarship Fund, Umpqua Bank, 111 Pleasant Street, Myrtle Creek, Oregon.
