Bill Sanborn departed this life in his home on May 24th, 2021. Bill lived in Lexington, KY, and more recently Paradise, CA, before joining the Roseburg, Oregon community two years ago.
He was born November 9th, 1943 in Masardis, Maine to the late Harrison Sanborn and Paula Neff.
In addition to his 98-year-old mother who resides in Davis, CA, Bill is survived by his wife of 24 years, Lynn Cockerham; a brother, Oliver Sanborn (Kathy); two sisters, Mary Sanborn and Kathy Baccus (Jay); two sons, Tom Sanborn and Rob Sanborn (Elena); a daughter, Tracie Warren (Graham); six grandchildren, Vivian K. Sanborn, Kyle, Brinkley, Sydney, Graham Thomas and Benjamin Warren.
Bill graduated from Bonita High School in LaVerne, CA in 1962 and Cal Poly in 1967. He enjoyed 17 years of retirement after 38 years of employment at the Georgia Pacific Corporation.
He served as a Passages Center Medicare counselor and a Habitat for Humanity volunteer and was a member of the Douglas County YMCA and Blue Zones Project. He attended the First Presbyterian Church of Roseburg and the Paradise Methodist Church.
Bicycling and home improvement projects were among his favorite activities, especially his lovely rose garden. Bill always made a grand entrance and appointed himself music influencer for his spin class.
Services will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Roseburg, Sunday, May 30th, 2021 at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill’s memory can be made to United Community Action Network (UCAN).
