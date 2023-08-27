Bill Sullivan was born in Winfield, Kansas. His father ended his career in the Calvary and moved his family to Roseburg in about 1935. His grandparents were already living in Douglas County and ran the ferry in Dillard. Bill was well known in Roseburg as a kid because he was the downtown paperboy. He was also in the band, Boy Scouts, and boxing club.

