Bill Sullivan was born in Winfield, Kansas. His father ended his career in the Calvary and moved his family to Roseburg in about 1935. His grandparents were already living in Douglas County and ran the ferry in Dillard. Bill was well known in Roseburg as a kid because he was the downtown paperboy. He was also in the band, Boy Scouts, and boxing club.
Bill's father, William Estle Sullivan died when Bill was 11 years old in a boating incident. As a teen, Billy worked at the dairy in Winston and assisted Joe Fest in building fireplaces.
Bill graduated from Roseburg High in 1952, and joined the Navy during the Korean War. After the Navy, he married Marsha Whitaker Lehrbach on July 2, 1955. He worked at the lumber mill and started out as a rural volunteer fireman. He became a career fireman and worked first in the rural district and then as a Roseburg city fireman until 1976, when he was injured on the job, but still maintained lifelong friendships with his firemen friends.
He always worked more than one job and was a bricklayer, worked for Weyerhaeuser and was a commercial fisherman, usually fishing out of Charleston. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed his ranch property he lived on for over 50 years out on Garden Valley. In his later years, he helped with the maintenance and mowing at Civil Bend Cemetery.
Bill was predeceased by his mother Edith Ahlerich, Sullivan Frisbie, and his sister Mary Sullivan Hooten. He was also predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Marsha Lehrbach Sullivan.
He is survived by his children Lexa, Piper and Neal Sullivan all from Roseburg. Bill is also survived by grandchildren, Chally Standley, Christen Edwards, Megan Rodreguez, Josiah Stritzke, Gabriel Stritzke, and Christopher Sullivan. Great-grandchildren Ariel Guido, Oliver and Phoebe Edwards, Eli, Silas, Olivia and Sage Rodriguez and great-great-granddaughter Aurora Blomberg. Bill is also survived by his girlfriend Barbara Thompson.
Everyone is welcome to attend the military graveside services at Civil Bend Cemetery, in Winston, Oregon. Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at 11 a.m. with a potluck at 1 p.m. at 517 W Shenandoah St., Roseburg, celebrating the lives of Bill and Marsha Sullivan.
Cavalry.
