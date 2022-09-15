Billy Joe Frazier, age 87, passed peacefully in his sleep on Sept. 5, 2022. He was born on Feb. 15, 1935, in Waco, Texas to Raymond Innis and Betsy May (Thomas) Frazier. He was the 3rd of five Children. When Bill was five years old, he moved with his family to Richmond, California. They resided here for eight years prior to relocating to the family's permanent home in Grants Pass, Oregon, where Bill attended high school. Afterward, Bill spent approximately eight years working for the Bureau of Public Roads as a surveyor, first in Grants Pass and then in Brookings, Oregon. This was his favorite career position and he often reflected that he wished he had stayed with the organization longer. In 1957, he married his first wife, Leona Breeding. During their 17 years of marriage, they had five children but ultimately divorced in 1974. Bill relocated to the Roseburg, Oregon, area where he gained employment in the lumber industry.

