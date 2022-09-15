Billy Joe Frazier, age 87, passed peacefully in his sleep on Sept. 5, 2022. He was born on Feb. 15, 1935, in Waco, Texas to Raymond Innis and Betsy May (Thomas) Frazier. He was the 3rd of five Children. When Bill was five years old, he moved with his family to Richmond, California. They resided here for eight years prior to relocating to the family's permanent home in Grants Pass, Oregon, where Bill attended high school. Afterward, Bill spent approximately eight years working for the Bureau of Public Roads as a surveyor, first in Grants Pass and then in Brookings, Oregon. This was his favorite career position and he often reflected that he wished he had stayed with the organization longer. In 1957, he married his first wife, Leona Breeding. During their 17 years of marriage, they had five children but ultimately divorced in 1974. Bill relocated to the Roseburg, Oregon, area where he gained employment in the lumber industry.
In 1981, after a six-year courtship, Bill married the love of his life, Donna Naomi Frazier. In doing so, he not only gained a wife, but also an additional six teenage children. Undaunted by such a challenge, Bill gradually gained the love and respect of all six. Throughout the years, he also became a loving and devoted grandfather to their children, many of whom affectionately referred to him as "Papa Bill".
Bill was a good man with a big heart and a strong moral compass. He was a devoted family man, steadfast in his beliefs and unassuming in demeanor. He enjoyed the simple things in life such as gardening, traveling, family barbecues, antique car shows and western movies. He gained the love and respect of all his family members through innumerable acts of kindness. His loss has left a tremendous void in the hearts of us who remain. Our only consolation is the knowledge that he has been reunited with the love of his life, Donna, who passed away on June 11 of this year.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Donna Naomi (Carnes) Frazier; parents, Raymond and Betsy (Thomas) Frazier; brothers Lester and Ernie Frazier; son Russell Frazier; and step-son, Shan Hartley.
Bill is survived by sister, Ann Saling of Medford, Oregon; brother, Willy Frazier of Flagstaff, Arizona; four children: Randy Frazier of Riddle, Oregon; Richard Frazier of Roseburg, Oregon; Rita Peck of Myrtle Creek, Oregon; and Vicki Frazier of Bandon, Oregon; five step-children: Ronda Kelly of Roseburg, Oregon; Shemi and (Mike) Fleig of New Castle, Colorado; Troy Hartley of Roseburg, Oregon; Reed [Tracy] and (Laura) Hartley of Winston, Oregon; and Gayla and (Mike) Whitehead of Myrtle Creek, Oregon. Bill also leaves behind 59 total grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held for Bill at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Wilson Chapel of the Roses located at 965 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg, Oregon 97471.
