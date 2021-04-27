Bobbi Lynn Sheraden, age 78, passed away gently in her sleep on April 22, 2021 in Nampa, Idaho. Bobbi was born on April 12, 1943 in Wisner, Louisiana, the first of three children, to James Lee (Buck) Wright and Hazel Ruthell Wright (Tumlin). The family moved to Oregon in 1948, where Bobbi grew up. She graduated from Powers High School in 1961 and went on to become a Registered Records Administrator.
Bobbi married Carrol L. Sheraden Jr. and together they had four children, Ronald, Suzanne, Theresa, and Scott. She was a wonderful, loving mother and devoted her life to her children.
Bobbi was a kind, soft-spoken, generous lady with a gentle spirit. She spent many years teaching Sunday school and participating in missionary work for her church. She had a passion for arts and crafting projects and loved to cook and bake, especially during the holidays. Bobbi also loved the Oregon and Northern California beaches and was an avid collector of agates and shells.
Bobbi loved each and every member of her family beyond measure. She leaves behind nothing but beautiful, cherished memories. She is survived by her children, Ron Sheraden of Yreka, California, Suzanne Sheraden-Sein (Frank) of Nampa, Idaho, Theresa Sheraden-Wright (Brian) of Hildebran, North Carolina, Scott Sheraden Sr. (Charlee) of Willows, California; brother, Ken Wright (Donna) of Myrtle Creek, Oregon; daughter-in-law, Gina Sheraden of Days Creek, Oregon; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; nephew, Richard Wright; and nieces, Kelli Mcrory and Tracey Helmboldt. She is predeceased by her parents, husband; brother, Durward G. Wright; grandson, Nicolas R. Sheraden; and niece, Shawn M. Wright Egli.
Services will be held for family at Roseburg Memorial Gardens, Roseburg, Oregon.
