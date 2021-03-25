Bobby Ray Jones peacefully passed away in his sleep at home on the morning of March 12th, 2021. His wife Carol and son Terry were by his side. He had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s seven and a half months earlier. He was 85.
A longtime resident of the Roseburg area, Bob was known to many as the manager of The Bon Marche and member of the local Chamber of Commerce. In addition, he assisted with numerous local civic organizations such as the United Way, for which Bob contributed with fundraising for numerous years, setting local records for annual charitable donations. He also found a family in the Roseburg United Methodist Church, where he and Carol were very active.
Bob may have been best known for his deep love of horses, especially Arabs and rescue mustangs, which he and wife Carol had on their Hillcrest ranch in the Melrose district. He was quite well known for his annual horse tack sales where he would intentionally give away more to local kids and 4H chapters than he would sell. No matter what he was doing, he was known for always treating others with kindness and dignity, was renowned for his generosity, and lived his Christian faith daily.
Born December 17, 1935 in Yellville, Arkansas, Bob's father and mother, Dewitt and Myrtle Jones, moved the family north to Washington state where he grew up in the town of Cowiche. Bob was the oldest of the four kids; sisters Betty Little and Patsy Jones (deceased), and brother Bill, who remains in Washington state.
After graduating from Highland High School in 1955, Bob enlisted in the Navy and became a proud crewmember of the battleship Missouri. During these Navy years, Bob would establish friendships which would last a lifetime; something he would reflect upon often. While home on leave, Bob met his future wife Carol, to whom he would be married for nearly 62 years. After completing his tour of duty with the Navy, Bob and Carol made their home in Yakima, Washington, where they would have two children, Lori and Terry, and where Bob would become the store manager of the local Bon March and begin his life-long journey in the business of Retail. In 1972, he was promoted to Buyer for The Bon Marche, and then transferred to the chain's main office in Seattle, where he became Regional Merchandising Manager and head Buyer for his division, regularly traveling to Europe and Asia on business trips.
After their children left for college, Bob fulfilled his life-long dream and purchased the Hillcrest ranch near the City of Roseburg. Bob also happily took the position of store manager with the local Bon Marche in 1989, and after a long, successful career Bob retired in 1998. He and Carol truly enjoyed the subsequent years, often taking drives in their restored '64 Chevy convertible or vacations at the beach. In later years, Bob and Carol were joined by son Terry, and daughter-in-law Ginger, who wanting to be closer to their parents, became residents of Glide in 2011. Together they enjoyed a great deal of family time with daughter Lori, grandkids and additional family visiting often.
Bob is survived by his wife Carol; daughter, Lori; son, Terry and his wife Ginger; six grandkids; brother, Bill and his wife Claudia; and nephew, Michael.
His family would like to thank friends, neighbors, their church family, former business associates and the horse community, alike. He genuinely enjoyed and appreciated your friendship and support. We have been deeply touched by the outpouring of thoughtfulness and respect for the man who was truly a great community member, husband and father.
Memorial donations may be made to strawberrymountainmustangs.com (541-784-5522) or the Parkinson.org (1-800-473-4636) to honor Bobby Ray Jones.
