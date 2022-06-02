Bonita “Bonnie” Ellen Good passed peacefully on May 20, 2022, at the Springs Memory Care. She was 97 years old. She was born in Oakland, California, to Art and Cora Halverson. Bonnie married Robert “Bud” Good on Aug. 5, 1945, in Oakland. Her wedding dress was made out of the silk parachute from Bud’s service in the U.S Navy. They were married for 71 years at the time of Bud’s passing in 2017.
Together they had three children and lived in Eugene, Springfield, Florence, Roseburg and Sitka, Alaska. Bonnie and Bud owned and operated Roseburg Skyways in Roseburg for 25 years before retiring and returning to the Eugene area to be closer to family.
Bonnie loved to host pool parties and gatherings for friends and family. She was a talented seamstress, and loved quilting and painting with oils and pastels. She loved to travel and went on 30+ cruises and traveled to 80+ countries of the world with Bud.
Bonnie is survived by sons Thomas (Judy) Good and Marshall (Susi) Good, four children, Tami (Lynn) Hellwege, Loren Good, Ross (Casey) Good, and Mare Good, as well as eight great-grandchildren.
Bonnie was proceeded in death by her parents, Art and Cora Halverson, brother, Doug Halverson, her husband, Robert Good, and daughter, Bonita Kay Good. A special thanks to The Springs at Greer Gardens and Cascade Hospice.
