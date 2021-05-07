Bonnie Darlene Leech was born to Walter and Velma Leech in Seattle, WA on September 22, 1939. From a young age Bonnie loved dogs, horses and most anything walking on four legs. When as a girl she got her first dog, a German Shepherd named “Farmer Joe,” she trained him to become an accomplished obedience dog and wonderful companion.
After graduating from high school in Bothell, Washington, she worked in many fields including insurance, printing, and as a caretaker/trainer at a Thoroughbred farm. She was a hard worker focusing on her primary goal of owning her own kennel and being a top handler of purebred show dogs.
More than 50 years ago she started her own kennel in Seattle, Tinkerbelle St Bernards, and began her love affair with the breed. Bonnie successfully showed her own dogs as well as many breeds for others. She had a special touch on the leash and could transform most any quality dog into a top winning show dog. Over the years she competed in many prestigious AKC dog shows winning top honors with her St Bernards. In 1996, Bonnie moved to Oregon and together with friend Sally Furgeson bought property in Oakland, Oregon for their kennels-- Tinkerbelle St Bernards and Santa’s Forest Kuvasz.
Bonnie succumbed to her yearlong battle with cancer, on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, when her Lord called her to eternal life. Four of her siblings have preceded her in death. She is survived by her sister Peggy Egan in Marysville, WA, her niece Kimmy Lewis in North Carolina, and nephew Brian Egan in Washington.
Bonnie had endless energy, strength, and love of animals. She possessed a powerful, positive personality and an indomitable passion for dogs; she was generous, kind, and helpful. The world was a better place because she walked here for 81 years. Bonnie will be missed by her family, her friends from the Umpqua Kennel Club, and her friends and competitors in the dog show community.
A Celebration of Life will be held September 11, 2021 at 6 p.m. in the Floral Building at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in conjunction with the Umpqua Kennel Club shows September 9-12.
