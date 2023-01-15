Bradley John Scott, age 58, of Newark, Delaware, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.
Brad was born on Oct. 6, 1964, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Dr. James Scott and the late Doris Carlisle Scott. He graduated from the University of Delaware in 1987. He met his University of Delaware soulmate, Michelle Ann Mahaney, in 1989. They met on Main Street and they fell in love in San Francisco. They married in New Jersey in 1992.
Through their 30 years together, they loved traveling, biking, romantic dinner dates, spending time with family and their favorite, just being with their children. Together, they had three wonderful children, Allison, David and Erin. They were Brad's greatest joy and proudest accomplishment.
Brad worked in the banking industry for 30 years. After leaving banking, he began his dream job in 2019, working for the University of Delaware in the Alfred Lerner College of Business and Economics. Brad served as an Engagement Specialist, where he played a vital role in growing the Lerner Executive Mentoring Program and connecting employers and students. Brad also mentored and coached several students to help them obtain their dream jobs.
In his free time, Brad enjoyed playing basketball any night of the week with his friends, taking the dogs to the dog park, going to the HAC, traveling, trying new foods (especially Mexican), going to Longwood Gardens, watching Jeopardy, annual ski trips with his family, watching home videos, hanging out with his family and sparking up conversation with anyone and everyone.
Brad is survived by his loving wife, Michelle; his children, Allison, David and Erin; the Scott family’s bonus family member, Jeremy Thomas; his parents, Jim and Sharon Scott; his siblings, Mark Scott (Gayle), Shelly DeJager (Greg) and Paul Scott (Nikola); his parents-in-law, Dave and Gerry Mahaney; his brothers-in-law, Mike Mahaney (Karen) and Patrick Mahaney (Phil Hammond); 15 nieces and nephews; countless friends; and his beloved dog, Sadie. The loss of Brad is immense as there was never a more loving and caring son, husband, father and his passing has left a hole in the hearts of all who loved him. He will be endlessly missed, but his love will continue to sustain all he touched.
In lieu of flowers, to honor Brad, please take a walk with your spouse, hang out with your children, call your family, invite your friends over for a meal, throw a tennis ball with your dog, play basketball whenever you can or mentor a student at the University of Delaware. Most of all, enjoy your life and speak a kind word to one another because that's all he spoke about each of you.
