Bradley Steven Baughman passed away March 30, 2022, at his home in Dallesport, Washington, with family by his side. Bradley was born July 25, 1953, in Roseburg, Oregon, to parents Glenn Spencer and Doree Ellis Baughman. He spent his early years in Winston, Oregon, and Glide High School in Glide, Oregon. He attended Umpqua Community College where he got his GED and then enlisted in the police academy. He served many years in law enforcement in Douglas, Sherman and Grant counties in Oregon.
He married Susan R. Holley on June 30, 1973 in Lookingglass, Oregon. Bradley was a life member of The Masonic Grand Lodge and The Oakland Lodge #16 in Oakland, Oregon, as well as Pudget Sound Knappers.
Bradley is survived by his wife, Susan Baughman, son, Glenn Baughman (partner Jessica Reynolds), daughter, Tamica Baughman, mother, Doree Baughman, siblings, Christine (Gordon) Cottrell, Dana (Anne) Baughman, Jennifer (Stephen) Seefeld, Lewis (Kerri) Baughman and his step-siblings, Mark Harrington, Arianne Harrington (Richard Lipphardtt), Eric (April) Harrington, Lynette (Mike) Butler, Kirk (Rosa) Harrington, in-laws, Leo (Patsy) Holley, Steven Holley, Shelley and Russell Harter along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, Glenn Baughman, step-mother, Audrey Harrington Baughman, and step-sister, Janis Harrington Nelson.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Winston Community Center, 440 SE Grape Ave., Winston, Oregon. A live stream will be available with details to come at Anderson’s Tribute Center Memorial page for Brad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.