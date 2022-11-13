On Oct. 26, 2022, we lost a treasured soul from this world. Brandan Todd Blanchfill was taken far too soon, succumbing to his battle with Huntington’s Disease.
Brandan was born on May 27, 1978, in Roseburg, Oregon, to his proud mother, Marie Helena Blanchfill. When very young, he lived in Hawaii with his mother and later returned home to Oregon. Brandan spent many of his formative years living with his maternal grandparents, James and Geraldine Blanchfill. He graduated from Yoncalla High School in 1996, where he had a tight knit group of friends, enjoyed playing many sports and time outdoors.
Following his enlistment into the U.S. Navy in Jan. 1998, Brandan trained in nuclear propulsion maintenance and reactor control. For more than seven years, he served aboard nuclear warfare submarines in nuclear and electronic maintenance, and as a power plant operator. As part of the Navy’s global war on terror, Brandan served on 13 worldwide underwater deterrent patrols. He rose in rank and leadership responsibility and earned the rank of Chief Petty Officer early. For his 10 plus years of honorable service, Chief Blanchfill was awarded the Navy Achievement medal four times, Good Conduct medal (3OLC’s), National Defense Service Medal and the Submarine Warfare Specialist insignia.
In 2005, Brandan met Breanna Rice. They share three terrific sons, Brody Michael, Bevan James and Benjamin Jeffrey. They lived together in Port Orchard, Washington, while Brandan was stationed at Naval Base Bangor.
Following his enlistment in the Navy, Brandan spent time working for Tacoma Power before returning to his hometown of Yoncalla, Oregon, where he lived with his grandmother. She cared for him until he made the decision to place himself in the hands of the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home staff in Lebanon, Oregon.
Brandan was preceded in death by his mother, Marie Smith, and sister, Erin Smith. He is survived by his three sons, Brody, Bevan and Ben, and brother Christopher Smith.
Brandan’s wit, humor and loyalty to family and friends (and the Oregon Ducks!), was known to all who encountered him. He never complained about the condition that slowly took control of him, but instead cared more about how the rest of us were. We love him and he will be missed.
