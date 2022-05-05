Brandon Allen Bowers passed away in his home on April 27, 2022, in Myrtle Creek, Oregon, at the age of 31. Brandon was born Feb. 4, 1991, in Reedley, California, to Tammi Bowers (Moore) and Loren Bowers. His early years were spent enjoying the wilderness in La Pine, Oregon, before moving to Myrtle Creek in 2003. Brandon’s love of the outdoors continued throughout his life. He enjoyed family trips to the coast, hunting, fishing, and riding dirt bikes. He was a proud member of the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians, attending the annual South Umpqua Falls Pow Wow as often as possible.
Brandon and his twin brother, Brian, excelled in soccer, track, academics and wrestling growing up. Wrestling was a special passion they shared. Brandon and Brian joined the wrestling team in sixth grade and continued through college. Brandon was an accomplished wrestler with many titles including: Freestyle Wresting All American in 2007, placing second at Reno Worlds in 2009, and placing third, second, and third place at the Oregon State Championships his sophomore, junior and senior year of high school.
Brandon attended South Western Oregon Community College from 2009 to 2011. During his time, he continued to compete in wresting while focusing on General Studies.
A dear friend of Brandon’s said it best… “Brandon was more than a son, brother, grandson, or nephew; he was an amazing friend and confidant to many. He was someone you could count on for a laugh or adventure. Although his life was cut much too short, Brandon made an impact on everyone close to him. He loved being surrounded by friends and family and spending his time outdoors. He enjoyed riding dirt bikes, snowboarding, playing disc golf, camping, playing football, basketball, and soccer, as well as anything that involved water. Brandon was stubborn, opinionated and nothing short of competitive; just ask his long-time friends or twin brother. He was full of life and his contagious laughter will live on in the many hearts who had the opportunity to spend time with him.”
Brandon is survived by his mother Tammi Bowers, twin brother Brian Bowers, younger brother Chris, younger sister Emilee Campbell, brother Joseph Bowers, sister Hailey Allen, and countless friends and family.
A celebration of life for Brandon will be held on May 7, 2022 at 10 a.m., in Myrtle Creek, Oregon, at the Tri City Church of Christ. Details regarding the service, a zoom link for virtual attendance, and ways to support the family can be located on the ‘Brandon Bowers Memorial’ Facebook event page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.