On Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, Heaven gained one heck of a man. Brandon had the ability to make an impact on every person he came into contact with. His friends and family knew how hard Brandon worked and strived to give his very best to everyone.
Brandon and Chelsie were junior high sweethearts, both graduating from Oakland high school. They married in 2009, and moved their family to Canyonville in 2012.
Brandon spent most of his adult life working as a fabricator, mechanic, and heavy machine operator. He had more talent in his hands than most could dream of.
Besides being with his family, Brandon’s greatest joy was mining in Alaska. The people he met in that journey really expanded his horizons. This gave him the ability to travel to places most men have never been. The icing on top was getting to spend the last two summers sharing his passion with his family by his side.
Brandon leaves behind his beloved wife Chelsie, his daughter Charley, and son Clay of Canyonville. He is also survived by his parents, Jamie and Suzanne Hopkins of Sutherlin; and brother Nathan Hopkins and his wife, Tawnie, as well as their children, Braylee and Kason Hopkins, all of Sutherlin.
A celebration of life to be held at Days Creek Charter School in Days Creek, Oregon, at 3 p.m. on January 2, 2022.
