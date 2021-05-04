Brittany began her journey on the other side October 26th, 2020.
Brittany was born Sept 8, 1988 in Coos Bay to Tony and Debbie Johnson. She grew up in and called Myrtle Creek her home. Brittany became a mother to a son, Josiah in 2009 and again to another son, Jordan in 2010.
A true Oregon girl who was so full of life, we all knew at a young age she was full of adventure. From growing up around the rough ocean life, riding quads on the sand dunes, four-wheeling in the mountains, snowmobiling, whitewater rafting rough rivers, to traveling all around Europe while on a trip with her high school German class. All that adventure is what led her to leave her home town of Myrtle Creek. In 2015, Brittany and her sons drove a loaded 26 ft. U-Haul over a 16-hr. trip to Salmon, Idaho, which is located at the base of the beautiful northern Rocky Mountain range and ‘The River of No Return.’
It was there that Brittany adventured even further and found more happiness. She met and fell in love with her husband Joshua Kion. Josh and Brittany married on Junes 1st, 2019. Along with the marriage, Brittany welcomed three bonus children building her family to seven.
Brittany leaves behind her husband Josh; sons, Josiah and Jordan; bonus children, Nevaeh, Jaylynn, and Anthony; her parents Tony and Debbie; sister, Corttney and Tony Marin; nieces, Layla, Emmy; nephew, Cody; sister, Krista; niece, Promise; great-niece, Paizleigh; nephews, Manuel and Bobbylee; grandfather, Jerry Mickelson; grandmother, Mary Brown; her dogs, Miley and Nala; many uncles, aunts, cousins, several friends and her Ace Hardware family who all loved and adored her. She had an amazing smile, joyful laugh and a wonderful personality that will be forever missed. Brittany left with a huge chunk of all our hearts.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Larry and Linda, who were a huge part of her life.
A Celebration of Life will be held June 12th, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the Myrtle Creek Grange.
