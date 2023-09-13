Bruce Cameron Spencer was born on April 21, 1955, in Roseburg, Oregon, to Joe and Juanita Spencer. He grew up in Oakland, Oregon, raised by his loving parents and graduated from Oakland High School in 1973. He passed away on Aug. 31, 2023.
Bruce was employed in the logging industry, first as a log truck driver with Joe T. Spencer Trucking and then transitioned to working as a timber faller for the rest of his career. He loved working in the woods and falling old growth timber was his passion that he mastered.
He loved to share that passion with his family, his wife and kids spent many days out in the woods back in the day, watching him do what he loved. His son Chad especially loved being out there and from an early age he could be found out in the woods side by side with his dad, packing dad’s axe and learning the art of cutting big trees. He was so proud when Chad grew up and followed in his footsteps, eventually even working side by side together.
Bruce was blessed with three beautiful children, his son Chad in 1980, followed by his daughter Arlene in 1982, and then the baby of the family, Chelsea in 1985. He adored his children and from the start, taught them about love and respect that helped them grow into caring, giving and respectful adults.
In 2010, he was blessed with his only grandchild, a granddaughter, Lyla Ann Dorgan. He loved that little girl, was so proud of her and cherished every moment he was able to spend with her.
Bruce had a passion and appreciation for the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing and just being out in the woods. Family hunting trips to eastern Oregon were always a great time shared with his kids, his mom and dad, brother Terry and a variety of family members and friends through the years. Those traditions meant so much to him.
As a kid, Bruce spent a lot of time riding horses and developed a passion for working with them. He loved training horses and spent many hours working with his own. For a few years, when the timber industry was in a slump, he spent time working on cattle ranches in Eastern Oregon and loved it.
Anyone who knew Bruce, knew how much he loved his dogs. There were very few times in his life that he didn’t have at least one or two dogs to keep him company and each one lived out their life with him.
Bruce was also a huge Harley Davidson fan and bought his first in the 80’s. He continued his love of riding his motorcycles through his life. Bruce took great pride in his Harley’s and always kept them shined with the chrome sparkling.
By all who ever had the blessing to cross paths with Bruce, he will be remembered for his sincerity, honesty, generosity, understanding and compassion.
Bruce is survived by his partner of 21 years, Amber Farrington, who cared for him with such love and compassion that he was able to leave this world from his own home in Oakland, surrounded by family. He is also survived by his children Chad Cameron Spencer, Arlene Naomi Alandt, Chelsea Jean Spencer; his granddaughter Lyla Ann Dorgan; his brother Terry Spencer (Brenda); his sweet dog Chester and many other extended family members.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Juanita Spencer whose care he lovingly managed in their final years.
Many thanks to friends and family who came by to visit during Bruce’s final weeks. He appreciated each and every one who took the time to care and spend it with him. Thank you also to his Amedisys hospice caregivers whose compassion and care meant so much.
Per Bruce’s wishes, no services will be held. Taylor's Family Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
