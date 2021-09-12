1942-2021
Bruce Dick was born in Long Beach, California on June 27, 1942. His family moved to Modesto in 1952, and two years later moved to Merced, California. He attended Merced Union High School and played trumpet in the marching band. After graduating, he joined the U.S. Air Force and was trained as a member of the Air Police. He spent most of his military career in New Mexico. After receiving his discharge from the service, he went to work for the Lodi Police Department as a dispatcher in 1966. He worked for the police department until 1974 when he took a break from police work to spend time with his young family. He rejoined the Lodi force in 1977, and worked there until retiring as a lieutenant in 1993.
While on the police force, he met Nancy at the graduation party of a mutual friend in June of 1967. They became engaged in October of that year, and were married in January of 1968! They have two children, Renee of Roseburg, Oregon and Brian of Carson City, Nevada.
As a young family, they enjoyed fishing, camping and playing baseball. After the children were grown, Bruce and Nancy often played golf, and they went on 12 cruises. They especially enjoyed visiting Alaska and Hawaii. After Nancy retired in June 2003, they moved to the Littlebrook Community in Green. They loved living in Oregon, and all of the friends they made up here.
Bruce’s parents, Donald and Elizabeth, predeceased him. His brother Donald Dick lives in Santa Barbara, California, and his sister Barbara Carter lives in Burbank, California. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Bruce passed away at home, with Nancy and Renee by his side, on August 15, 2021. There will be no service at this time.
