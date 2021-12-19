Bruce Wayne Shoop passed away peacefully at his home of natural causes in Winston, Oregon, on Dec. 1, 2021. Bruce was born on March 8, 1956, in Inglewood, California. He was preceded in death by his mother, Beverly and survived by his father, Bud, sisters Angela Cornell, Judy Imel, and their families. Bruce was a loving husband to Diane for 45 and a half years, father to sons Aaron, Joel, and Bruce, grandfather to Nolan, Ryanne, Adam, Corbin and Conrad Shoop, and loyal friend to many. Bruce was known for his love of the outdoors and was an avid angler and hunter. His professional career was primarily at two companies; Roseburg Lumber for 17 years and Umpqua Dairy for 28 years. Bruce loved life, he lived life to the fullest and made as many connections as possible throughout his journey of life. He loved Jesus and read his word daily. His faith was the foundation of his life and anyone that knew him, also knew how much he loved his Christian faith. Bruce's soul is secure as he’s entered in the presence of the Lord.
In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a memorial fund for Bruce Shoop at Cascade Community Bank, Roseburg, Oregon, at the Harvard Branch. Bruce’s celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 22, 2022 at New Hope Free Church in Green.
