C. William "Bill" Curnow Jr. Oct 9, 2022

My husband, Bill Curnow, passed away Sept. 26, 2022. He was 88 years old.

Bill grew up in Sacramento, California, and graduated from McClatchy High school.

Later, he graduated from University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science degree.

Bill started at an early age working at Made Rite Sausage Co., and eventually he became president of the company.

Bill was also very involved with the Masonic Lodge, the Ben Ali Temple of Shrine and the Royal order of Jesters.

He retired to Umpqua, Oregon, and the last 10 years he lived in Roseburg, Oregon.

"There will never be a day when I won't think of you, and wish you were here by my side." — Rigmor
