Caleb Hodgson, 17, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, left this world on Aug. 16 to a tragic car accident.
Caleb always lived life in the moment to the fullest. He was never serious, always goofing around and full of jokes. Even on your lowest days, he would bring a smile to your face and make you laugh. Caleb was set on graduating high school and after, planned to join the carpenters union.
Caleb had an intense love for the outdoors. You could always find him hunting, fishing, camping, at the river or around the campfire. For the ones who knew him, they would describe him in one word as “protector.” Caleb would stop at no ends to protect the ones he cared about. For those who did not know him, he is best described as “the young man with long hair, straw hat, no shirt and no shoes.” Anyone who has crossed paths with Caleb will forever be changed, for he left a great impression and deep impact on everyone he met.
He will forever be loved.
Caleb left behind great-grandparents Babe and Kate; grandparents Greg and Evelyn Hodgson and Lottie Ladd; parents Ray Hodgson and Monica Hodgson-Wilson; sister Kadence Hodgson; uncles and aunts Tia Rochelle Hodgson, Tia Roxanne Hodgson, Tio Rustin, Toney Hodgson; uncle Joe and aunt Orinda; uncle Jason Little; uncle Ron Ladd; uncle Jeff and aunt Alyssa Ladd; TeeTee I-iecha Borg; aunt Rosella Lanham; aunt Audra and uncle Toney Skutt; numerous cousins and countless other family members and loved ones. Caleb Hodgson Nov. 23, 2004 — Aug. 16, 2022.
A celebration of life will be held Sept. 3, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Millsite Park in Myrtle Creek, Oregon.
