Calvin Dean Clack, age 89, a life-long resident of Myrtle Creek, passed away peacefully at his home with family by his side on Aug. 24, 2022.
He was born on a hot August day at his parents, James W. and Inde (Lebengood) Clack's, home. He grew up on N. Myrtle and attended Cedar Grove School. Growing up, he worked in the prune orchards, excelled at baseball and was very active in 4-H, raising beef cattle. The herd of Herefords from 4-H days is still going today. He graduated from Myrtle Creek High School in 1950.
In 1952, he married his high school sweetheart, Lavina Wallace. They built a house on Bilger Creek Road where they remained until their deaths.
He served as an MP in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was part of Gen. Maxwell Taylor's personal detail. After returning home from Korea, Calvin worked in area sawmills as a lumber grader for the majority of his career. He also farmed, raised cattle and did hay for many local families each summer.
His love of baseball led him to become a very successful coach for local high school girl's and women’s softball teams that competed at local, state and national levels for over 60 years.
He was an active member of the Myrtle Creek Grange for 73 years, where he served as Master of the Grange for 50 of those years. Calvin and Lavina were in charge of running the Myrtle Creek Grange food booth at the Douglas County Fair for several decades. In 2013, Calvin was honored as Myrtle Creek's Man of the Year for all of his efforts in developing and tractor work done on both softball fields and the baseball field at Millsite Park, plus his support of many community groups and activities.
After retirement, Calvin and Lavina owned and operated the Myrtle Creek Feed Store for a few years in the 1990's. Until age 86, Calvin was still feeding his cattle, cutting firewood and doing other farm chores daily. He was forced to slow down after a fall from his bridge which broke his hip and back. Thankfully after his accident, Calvin was able to remain at home until his death.
Calvin was preceded in death by his parents, James W. and Inde (Lebengood) Clack; brothers, James Jr. and Raynor Clack; and his wife of 58 years, Lavina (Wallace) Clack.
He is survived by his brother, Ronald (Ginger) Clack; sister, Wanda (Bruce) Baker; his children, Vickie (Frank) Thorp, Bruce (Helen) Clack and Connie Clack. "Adopted" daughters, Tina, Janis and Rachelle and "adopted" son, Bob. Six grandchildren, Dale, Ryland and Alex (Jen) Thorp, Michael (Liz), Mason (Ashley) Clack, Caitlyn (Adam) McClung and 14 great-grandchildren and numerous, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of Calvin's life will be held Nov. 5, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Myrtle Creek Grange Hall with dinner to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.