Nothing made Calvin Fredrick Landau light up with happiness more quickly than being surrounded by his family, though this gregarious, welcoming, and generous man was also a consistent fan of coffee, the Dodgers, and the Ducks. Born in Arriba, Colorado, in 1931, Cal died on Friday, July 16, 2021, in Roseburg, Oregon, of complications from diabetes and exposure to Agent Orange.
Cal met his lifelong partner, Wilma Jean Landau (née Stugart), when she roomed next door to his family’s home in Strasburg, Colorado. They shared a love of peanut butter milkshakes, and called themselves “birthday buddies” since they shared the same birthday (though not the year). After a year of getting to know each other, Cal jumped over the diner counter where Jean was working to give her a kiss, and they were a couple ever after. Cal and Jean married on January 9, 1952.
Cal enlisted in the Air Force in 1950, and soon attended Cooks and Bakers School, which placed him into foodservice positions through his military years. After postings at bases from Vietnam to Alaska, to Hawaii to Florida, and points between, he retired at the rank of Senior Master Sergeant in 1972 and moved to Ojai, California.
Cal and Jean owned the Donut Hole in Meiners Oaks in the mid-1970s, a favorite spot for firefighters, law enforcement officers, and doughnut lovers all over the Ojai Valley. Students and staff in the Ojai area may have known Cal as the custodian at schools including Topa Topa and Nordhoff High School. He loved interacting with the kids and adults alike, retiring just shy of 20 years to move to Sutherlin, Oregon. He was a member of Lions Clubs International in Ojai, Sutherlin, and Roseburg for more than 20 years.
Cal is survived by wife Jean, daughter Carrie Maynard, and son Craig Landau; children-in-law Wayne Maynard, Henry Maynard, and Leslie Venolia; as well as six grandchildren and their partners, and nine great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by son Calvin “Butchie” Fredrick Landau, Jr., and daughter Cathy Maynard.
Cal Landau will be interred at Fort Logan National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association (https://diabetes.org).
