Cameron Aaron Albertson arrived in this world on Oct. 28, 1973, and left for his heavenly home on Feb. 14, 2022, surrounded by family. Cameron was the only son of Larry and Toni Albertson of Lookingglass. His middle name, ‘Aaron’, was in honor of his great-great grandfather, Aaron Rose, founder of Roseburg. Cam was born into a family comfortable in the great outdoors, whether cutting wood, farming, or hunting. In fact, during buck season the month of his birth, his grandmother insisted on carrying iodine in case he was born while his mother hunted.
His childhood was filled with fishing, frogging and exploring Lookingglass Creek. Cam became a great fisherman and honed his skills as a hunter. The lure of engines and 4x4’s added to Cameron’s favorite hobbies. While sheep ranching, the family’s primary agricultural pursuit, was not his life’s ambition, he was always proud of his family’s heritage and Century Farm.
Cam graduated from Douglas High School in 1991 and shortly after entered the workforce at Roseburg Forest Products, where he remained for 20 years. Free time with friends and family almost always involved dogs and particularly ‘weiner dogs’, some of his favorites. With all of the memories made, Christmas tree hunting up the North Umpqua, camping with friends and dredging for gold had to be some of the best. But, throughout Cam’s life there is one accomplishment that stands above all others.
Cameron was privileged to become dad to Morgan, Connor and Owen Albertson. Despite challenges along the way, his three sons were his greatest joy and contribution. When the boys were young, Cam would play catch with them in the rock pit; something their mom really appreciated. He also spent many hours as the boys grew, teaching them how to use a cutting torch, repair engines and more. We know he was thankful for the boys’ mother, Holly Reed, and all she contributed during their time together and how she loves their boys.
Cam was always grateful for family and friends who continued to love him when times were difficult. Kim Carter Peace re-entered his life nearly seven years ago and became a bright spot in his life. Together they enjoyed cooking side-by-side and dreamed of a day when they could enjoy cooking in a real kitchen. In 2021, Cameron chose water baptism as an outward symbol of his acknowledgement of Christ’s love for him. He was baptized in Lookingglass Creek, in a location he frequented as a boy.
Cameron is survived by his parents, Larry and Toni Albertson of Lookingglass; his sons – Morgan Albertson (Ashley Harper), Connor Albertson (Braylee Meyer) and Owen Albertson; a sister, Amber Holveck (Rob); aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, and numerous cousins.
A service in his honor will be held on Saturday, March 5 at 1 p.m. at the Lookingglass Community Church.
