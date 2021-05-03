Carl "Bud" Mueller passed away at age 73, quietly in his home in Myrtle Creek, OR. He was surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchildren.
As a young man Bud settled in Oregon after serving for four years in the Navy. He retired from Roseburg Forest Product, Particle Board plant after 35 years. He spent 50 years in Oregon, loving the country, his family and friends. An avid hunter and fisherman, Bud spent untold hours chasing his hounds or in his boat fishing. Usually, one or more of his kids or grandkids were by his side.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Veronica, and a brother, Tom Mueller, all of northern Kentucky. He is survived by sisters Mary Hennigan, and Peggy Wells, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by Marge Mueller, his wife of 50 years; sons, Carl "Joey" and Jim Mueller; and daughters, Kim Whitson, Deanna Dodge and husband Dennis. Bud was Grandpa to Morgyn, Michael, Mady and Mason Schuyler, Emilee, Nicole, Lucia, Jocelyn, and Ashley Mueller, and Will Whitson. They had an extraordinary relationship with Grandpa. Buddy had numerous friends throughout the area. He was a wonderful man and will be missed by all who knew him.
Bud will be cremated and no service is planned at this time.
