Carl Johnson, age 69, of Myrtle Creek, passed away on Nov. 1, surrounded by loving family. Carl was born in Myrtle Creek to parents Wilber and Greta Johnson. In 1973, he met and married the love of his life Lorencine Halstead. Together they created their greatest joy in their lives, their children Justin J. Johnson and Jessica A. Chandler.
Carl considered himself one of the few lucky ones getting to do the things he loved. He was a fourth-generation logger and an avid outdoorsman. He spent as much time as he could hunting and fishing, even better if it was time spent with his brothers or family. In his younger years, when Carl wasn’t outdoors, he loved volunteering for the Canyonville Fire Department. Carl loved being surrounded by his grandchildren.
Carl is proceeded in death by his wife, Lorencine Johnson, son Justin J. Johnson, granddaughters Rebecka Carnes and Mariah Chandler. Carl is survived by his daughter Jessica A. Chandler and her husband Aaron Chandler, as well as their children Ryan and Briar. His grandchildren Bethany Johnson and her children, Aaliyah, Maggie and Paisley and Blake Johnson, with wife Renee Johnson, and their children Rosie and Ryder brothers Curt, Claude, Calvin, Casey Johnson and numerous family and friends also survive him.
