Carlene Donette Machacek passed away peacefully at her residence, Timbertown Living in Sutherlin, Oregon, on May 27, 2021. She was born on December 1, 1956 in Schuyler, Nebraska, to parents Dorris and James A. Machacek.
She is survived by her siblings, Jim Machacek-Glide, Ruby Walter-Coquille, Jerry Machacek-Roseburg, Cheryl Oilar-Roseburg, Gary Machacek-Roseburg, and Glen Machacek-Tenmile; children, Nathan Machacek, Angela McCormick, Rufus, and Wesley McCormick; grandchildren, Nathan Jr. Machacek, Melinda and Harvey McCormick, Jonathan, Quentin, Joshua, Catherine, Jacob and Jade McCormick.
Carlene was known for her gentle spirit, sweet smile and her cute little giggle. She was dearly loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed. Special thanks to Timbertown’s staff for the wonderful care she received. Also, thanks to Mercy hospice for their support and care of our sister.
