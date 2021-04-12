Carol Ann Rinio passed away on April 2, 2021, at age 85, following the recent passing of her older sister, Patricia Lee on January 24.
Carol was loving, generous and fun as a mother, sister and friend. She was known for her incredible “luck of the Irish”, especially when playing her favorite card games. Carol also enjoyed reading, crosswords, YMCA swimming and senior group road trips, and volunteering for the church. She cherished coast trips with the family and spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids.
Carol was born on January 23, 1936 in Aberdeen, South Dakota. With her husband, William Rinio, they moved to Roseburg in 1962 from Great Falls, Montana. She retired from the Roseburg Public School System as a secretary at FirGrove Elementary School in 1998.
Carol is survived by two sisters Norma Hall and Cheryl Ernst; children, Cathy Lien (Bob), Kristy Rice (Randy), Jennifer Rinio and Thomas Rinio; also, five grandkids and two great-grandkids. We will all miss her so much!
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, sister, and loving husband.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 10 a.m. A Rosary begins at 9:30 a.m. Donations in her memory may be made to the St. Joseph Community Kitchen or the St. Joseph Cemetery (800 W. Stanton, 97417)
