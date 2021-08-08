It is with great sadness we say Carol Anne Jahnke passed away after a period of declining health while living at Garden Valley Retirement Community on June 29, 2021.
Carol was born to Harold and Zella Shoulders in Boise, Idaho. Her father soon went into the Navy for the whole war, and during much of this time she was cared for by her loving grandmother, Elizabeth Shoulders. At wars end she joined her parents in San Francisco, California, greeting her newly born brother Jack. In 1949 the family moved to Southern California, settling in the Westchester district of Los Angeles. She was Anne to us in those years. She was very active in Jobs Daughters. She became lifelong friends with current Roseburg resident Katy Scarantino. In 1956 she married Calvin Swayse, and in 1959 son Martin arrived. The family relocated to Boise, Idaho, where she attended business school, launching a 35-year career in bookkeeping and financial management after returning to Southern California. A second marriage to Ray Jahnke occurred in the 1970s.
Upon the passing of her father, she retired to care for her mother in Warner Springs, California. In 2001 they relocated to Roseburg, Oregon, being one of the first residents of the Little Brook community in the Green area. In 2016 she moved into the Garden Valley Retirement Community.
Carol was passionate about helping others. She saw the need for improved Senior Care in Roseburg and joined others to establish the current Roseburg Senior Center. She provided significant financial support over the years to Heifer International, which provides farm animals to individuals in developing countries to give them a hand up. Locally she was long involved in Serenity Lane and the A.A. Chapter. She loved her animals, most recently Ziggy, Apple, Bingo and Sam. She loved handcrafts including knitting, sewing and crochet.
She is survived by her brother Jack (Wanda), and son Marty (Vicki).
A Celebration of Carol's Life will be held on Saturday August 14, from 3-5 p.m. at the Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 Stephens St. in Roseburg, OR, 97470.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Roseburg Senior Center.
Burial occurred in July 2021 at the Roseburg Memorial Cemetery.
