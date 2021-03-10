Carol Heartley, 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 23, 2021 in Roseburg, OR. She was the widow of Richard Heartley, they shared 23 years of marriage together.
Born in Cottage Grove, Oregon, Carol was the daughter of Clara Hatch and James Tyrrell. She attended Siuslaw High School.
Carol was a member of the Moose Lodge and enjoyed volunteering at the Local Food Pantry for many years. She also enjoyed gardening, playing BINGO and spending time with her family. She will be remembered for her great smile, honest opinion and the stories she would tell.
She is survived by, children, Jason Skinner, Danna Chasteen (Denis Chasteen): grandchildren, Justin Skinner, Heather Neavoll, Dakotah Skinner, Aric Chasteen; four great-grandchildren; and siblings, Sue Workman, Connie Smith and Ted Hatch. She is preceded in death by, husband, Richard Heartley; daughter, Melinda Skinner; and siblings, Carl Smith and David Smith.
A private family memorial service will be held on March 13, 2021.
