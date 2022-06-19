Carol L. (Wallace) Olson, age 83, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away June 7, 2022. She was born the sixth of seven children on Nov. 5, 1938, to George and Fern (Austin) Wallace. She married William (Bill) O. Olson on Nov. 15, 1957.
Carol loved being a wife and mother, with family events a top priority in her life. She enjoyed sewing quilts, baby things and clothing; including her eldest daughter’s wedding dress. She also enjoyed flower gardens, reading, home canning and jelly making. Camping, fishing and hunting with family and friends were also frequent activities.
For most of her married life, she was a homemaker, although she worked as a receptionist at the Ford dealership in Roseburg for a short time. Bill, Carol and youngest daughter Cathy moved to Sand Creek (central Oregon) in 1980. After Bill passed in 1993, she came back to Sutherlin to be closer to family and to stay with and work for friends at their store/deli at Porter Creek. She returned to Sand Creek and worked as a waitress and then cook at the Junction Cafe, flagged traffic, joined a local volunteer search and rescue group and was active in her church and the local food bank. She also played accordion on occasion with the Old Time Fiddlers out of Klamath Falls.
Carol was preceded in death by both parents, her husband, and three brothers. She is survived by her four children: daughter and son-in-law Debbie and Scott Gilkison, son and daughter-in-law Mike and Kim Olson, son and daughter-in-law Ken and Lorrie Olson, daughter and son-in-law Cathy and Andy Tighe; nine grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; one sister and two brothers; and many nieces and nephews. Kim Young, her family and the caregivers at Home Sweet Home Adult Foster Care, along with many other friends and family, also survive and will miss Carol greatly.
A graveside service was held at Fair Oaks Cemetery on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. A Celebration of Carol will be held on Sept. 17, 2022. Location to be determined later.
