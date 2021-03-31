Carol May Patrick Pace passed on March 23, 2021, in Roseburg, Oregon, the day before her 84th birthday. She was born in Jerome, Idaho, to James Clifford and Thelma Giles Patrick.
Carol grew up in Summerville, OR, and attended EOC graduating with B.S. in teaching and started teaching in Roseburg.
Robert L. Pace swept her off her feet, and they were married June 28, 1960, in the Manti, Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She loved their children and was their biggest cheerleader.
She was preceded in death by son Mark Pace and survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Robert L. Pace, daughters Cheryl Holmes (Stephen), Joy Pace Atkins, and son Ivan Pace.
She had great faith and lived her life accordingly. "Till we meet again."
