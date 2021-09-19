Carol Williams

Williams

A celebration of Carol's life will be held at Elkton Christian Church on Saturday, October 2 at 2 pm. People wishing to honor Carol's lifelong commitment to reading can donate a book for the little library that bears her name. Remembrances can also be made to the Kidney Association of Oregon or the American Heart Association.

