Carol Zech, age 82, passed away peacefully and went to be with the Lord on Nov. 4, 2022, in Junction City, Oregon. Carol was born March 27, 1940, in Burlington, Colorado, to Marcus and Rosalie Walker and is one of five daughters. Growing up in Denver, Carol and her family enjoyed many outings such as hiking, picnicking, camping and fishing in the mountains of Colorado. Carol attended South High School in Denver and attended Colorado State University where she met her future husband, and the absolute love of her life, Glenn Zech.
The Zech family moved to Southern California in the late 60’s where Carol worked for Bank of America and then the Wicks Corporation. She was an incredible mother, raising her three children through some challenging times and set a wonderful example of what work ethic is, without complaint. She spent time enjoying her children's participation in athletics and scouting. She taught her children to read, cook, sew and other life skills.
The Zech family moved to Roseburg, Oregon, in 1975 and Carol went to work for State Farm Agency Manager Dick Hanan as his executive secretary. Carol then was offered the opportunity to become an auto claims adjuster with State Farm in Roseburg and then in Medford, before her retirement in 2004. She always appreciated the opportunity that Dick Hanan gave her, and he was instrumental in her 24-year career as an auto claims adjuster.
Carol was a member of the Order of Amaranth, Douglas Court #18 for many years. She also volunteered at the Roseburg Visitors Center and later became an employee. Carol was very knowledgeable of the places of interest in Douglas County and Oregon and shared with the many visitors to the center. Carol also had the opportunity to travel herself to London, Paris, Wales, Ireland and Scotland and had many stories to tell about her adventures.
She had many friends, including Sheila Jackson, who was a very faithful friend through the years and who came to see Carol frequently in her last months. Carol also enjoyed lunch dates with Sheila and another good friend, Mary Cripps. She always looked forward to the next time they were able to spend time together. Gloria Hooker and Florence Strait were also very faithful friends through the years and visited her while she was in care facilities in Roseburg.
Carol was a genuine sweetheart and was loved by many. She was referred to by her mother-in-law, Mildred Zech, as "My angel." She was always warm, witty and had the cutest little smile, as she loved helping others. Her kindness, generosity and selflessness set a great example for all of us, as she truly understood what it was like to serve others. She is missed so very deeply. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the absolute loves of her life and always made them feel special.
Carol is survived by her children; Laurie Hughes (Richard) of Port Orchard, Washington, Dave Zech (Tami) of Junction City, Oregon, and Lynda Wolfe of Roseburg. Her grandchildren; Kevin Busenbark (Jessica Maley) of Roseburg, Jasmin Garner (Chad) of Junction City, David Busenbark (Beth) of Springfield and Dale Wolfe of Roseburg. Her great-grandchildren; Noah Busenbark, Eden Busenbark and Marley Garner. Her sisters; Sharon Holmes and Marilyn Walker of Denver, Colorado, and Elaine Hayden of Evergreen, Colorado. Her nieces; Carolyn Bolen of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Becky Hoffman (Bill) of Colorado Springs, Felicia Olsen (Dave) of Denver, Laurel Wikin (Chase) of Denver, Colorado and Kate Champlin (Brian) of Aurora. Nephews: Christian Rolla of Colorado Springs and Angelo Rolla of Evergreen.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents Marcus and Rosalie Walker, Glenn Zech, her sister Betty Bolen (Andy) and nephew Steve Bolen.
Murphy Musgrove Funeral Home of Junction City, Oregon, handled her arrangements.
Carol's celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Westside Christian Church 2712 W. Harvard Ave, Roseburg, Oregon, 97471.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Westside Christian Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.