Carol Zech, age 82, passed away peacefully and went to be with the Lord on Nov. 4, 2022, in Junction City, Oregon. Carol was born March 27, 1940, in Burlington, Colorado, to Marcus and Rosalie Walker and is one of five daughters. Growing up in Denver, Carol and her family enjoyed many outings such as hiking, picnicking, camping and fishing in the mountains of Colorado. Carol attended South High School in Denver and attended Colorado State University where she met her future husband, and the absolute love of her life, Glenn Zech.

React to this story:

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.