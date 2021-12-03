Carola Teresa (Terry) Spenst, age 89, of Sutherlin, passed away Sept. 26, 2021, in a local care center. She was born Nov. 6, 1931, in Dillard, Oregon, to Reuben B. and Elizabeth M. (Trimberger) Spackman.
Terry graduated from Roseburg High School in 1949. After high school she worked for Pacific Telephone and Telegraph Company in Roseburg and then moved to San Francisco and worked for Snap On Tools. In 1960 Terry married Erwin Spenst. They lived in California, Florida, and Colorado, and had one son. In 1965 they moved to Douglas County to live on the Spackman ranch near Sutherlin. She divorced in 1978.
Terry went to work for Douglas County in 1970, and worked in the office of management and finance at the courthouse in Roseburg. After her retirement, she continued to work at the information booth and candy store in the courthouse until 2010.
She was a member of Wellspring Bible Fellowship, and loved her church family, bible studies, and activities. She was also a staunch supporter of veterans. Terry will be remembered for her dry sense of humor and quick wit, her happy laugh, and her love and support of others.
Survivors of Terry include her son, Richard Allen Spenst of Boston, and many nieces and nephews. Terry is preceded in death by her siblings, James Spackman, Dolores Krogel, Rosemary Spires, Charles Spackman and her parents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.